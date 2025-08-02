Banco Santander S.A. Sells 141,483 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,483 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3847 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

