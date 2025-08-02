Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 185,205 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 383.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $588.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $563.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.11. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

