Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,843 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8%
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
