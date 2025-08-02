307,770 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

