Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 121,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 376,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,465,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $21,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,565,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,203,000 after purchasing an additional 345,408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

