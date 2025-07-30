Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,850,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.