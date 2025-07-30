Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Portland Financial Advisors Inc

Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

