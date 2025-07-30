Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 822.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

