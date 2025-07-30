Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $116,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners in Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $458.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

