Portland Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

