N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $598,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

