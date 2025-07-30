Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,568 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $458.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.