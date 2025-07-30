Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $114.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

