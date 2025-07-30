Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $73,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.