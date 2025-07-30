iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.