iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.