iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

