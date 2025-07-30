Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $114.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

