Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 3,079 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.9%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

