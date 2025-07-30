Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,762,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 29.7% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

