First National Trust Co Sells 207,240 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,240 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $114.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

