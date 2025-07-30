First National Trust Co Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

