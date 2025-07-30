Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $257.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

