Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $385,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

