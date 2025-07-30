Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.80. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Truist Financial upped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.