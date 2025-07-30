Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $598,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.