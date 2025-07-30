Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,106 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,163,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

