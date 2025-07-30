Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

