Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 725,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 416.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 677.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

