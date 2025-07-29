Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 1,744 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $951,741.39. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $978,040.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,565 shares of company stock worth $4,550,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.91%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

