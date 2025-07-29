Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHR
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -136.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.
American Healthcare REIT Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.