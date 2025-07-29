Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,855 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,665,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in GSK by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,646,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,797,000 after buying an additional 955,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.