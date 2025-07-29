Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Robert Half by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robert Half by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

