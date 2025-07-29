Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 6,688 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 203.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $740,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,160. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,328.49. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,474 shares of company stock worth $19,908,918. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

