Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,737 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

CATY opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.