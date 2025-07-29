Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $419.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.44 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

