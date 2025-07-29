Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 23,108 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 5.4%

PTEN stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

