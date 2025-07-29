Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,719 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 148,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,813,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (up from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $518.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

