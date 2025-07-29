KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,800 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

