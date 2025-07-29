KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

