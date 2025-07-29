Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

