Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.59 and a 200 day moving average of $432.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $518.29.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

