Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 68,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $518.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

