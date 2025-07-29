Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,096,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $288,336,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total transaction of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 476,999 shares in the company, valued at $207,995,413.95. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $512.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $518.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

