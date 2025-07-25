Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for GSK Earnings

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GSK in a report released on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Wall Street Zen downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in GSK by 252.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GSK by 127.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.



