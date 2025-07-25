Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.23 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.71 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

