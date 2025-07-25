Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 61,771 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,771 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

