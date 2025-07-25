Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.0%

MPWR stock opened at $713.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $709.87 and a 200 day moving average of $644.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

