Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $298.49 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $279.61 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.