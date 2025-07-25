Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $12.72 Million Position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Reddit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $148.35 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 251.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total value of $2,329,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,139,081.34. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $2,038,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at $78,586,462.53. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,809 shares of company stock worth $61,884,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.